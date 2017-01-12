Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded Stag Industrial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group upgraded Stag Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on Stag Industrial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.65.

Shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) traded up 0.17% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 719,123 shares of the company were exchanged. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.80 billion.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business earned $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Stag Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -302.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 55,810 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 210.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 54,287 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties across the United States. The Company owns approximately 290 buildings in over 40 states with approximately 54.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of over 220 warehouse/distribution buildings, approximately 50 light manufacturing buildings and over 20 flex/office buildings.

