St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,065 ($12.95) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 924 ($11.24) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a report on Friday, October 21st. Macquarie raised shares of St. James's Place plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 924 ($11.24) target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.77) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,015 ($12.34) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.55) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,045.50 ($12.71).

Shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) opened at 1067.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.57 billion. St. James's Place plc has a one year low of GBX 521.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,072.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 981.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 936.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “St. James's Place plc (STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/st-jamess-place-plc-stj-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-bnp-paribas/1149562.html.

In other St. James's Place plc news, insider David Bellamy sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.03), for a total transaction of £4,025.23 ($4,895.09).

St. James's Place plc Company Profile

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides wealth management advice, investment management and related services to businesses and individuals across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Life business, Unit Trust business, Distribution business and Other. The Company’s Life business segment offers pensions, protection and investment products through its life assurance subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.