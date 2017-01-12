St. James's Place plc (STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,274 at Panmure Gordon

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) had its price objective lifted by Panmure Gordon from GBX 1,145 ($13.92) to GBX 1,274 ($15.49) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,096 ($13.33) to GBX 1,108 ($13.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,045 ($12.71) to GBX 1,097 ($13.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.77) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their target price on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,040 ($12.65) to GBX 1,060 ($12.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised their target price on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,000 ($12.16) to GBX 1,055 ($12.83) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,045.50 ($12.71).

Shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) opened at 1073.00 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.60 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 981.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 936.06. St. James's Place plc has a 12 month low of GBX 521.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,075.00.

In other St. James's Place plc news, insider David Bellamy sold 407 shares of St. James's Place plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.03), for a total value of £4,025.23 ($4,895.09).

About St. James's Place plc

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides wealth management advice, investment management and related services to businesses and individuals across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Life business, Unit Trust business, Distribution business and Other. The Company’s Life business segment offers pensions, protection and investment products through its life assurance subsidiaries.

