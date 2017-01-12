Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 127,263 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) traded down 0.67% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. 340,107 shares of the company were exchanged. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.14 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider James W. Jr. Brett sold 16,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $891,183.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,051.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

