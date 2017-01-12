Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-spb-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages/1149367.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $4,685,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the third quarter worth $6,496,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the third quarter worth $330,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 4.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) opened at 120.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.65. Spectrum Brands Holdings has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.89.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Spectrum Brands Holdings had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.