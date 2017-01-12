SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (STN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STN. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 target price on SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (NYSE:STN) opened at 26.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.11 million. SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0842 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF during the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 328,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 797,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after buying an additional 489,372 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF during the second quarter worth $2,797,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,026,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s segment is Consulting Services. The Company’s services include planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

