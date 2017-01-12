Spark Investment Management LLC Has $799,000 Stake in RadiSys Corporation (RSYS)

Spark Investment Management LLC continued to hold its position in RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ:RSYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of RadiSys Corporation worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in RadiSys Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RadiSys Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RadiSys Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RadiSys Corporation by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RadiSys Corporation by 6.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,334,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 148,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ:RSYS) traded down 3.96% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 136,991 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company’s market cap is $177.21 million. RadiSys Corporation has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.81.

RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ:RSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. RadiSys Corporation had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business earned $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadiSys Corporation will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RadiSys Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RadiSys Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

In related news, Director Pesquidoux Hubert De acquired 10,000 shares of RadiSys Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,874.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services.

