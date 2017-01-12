Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

SPKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBR & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. 93,372 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $194.56 million. Spark Energy has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/spark-energy-inc-spke-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-strong-buy/1150366.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,854.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers in United States with an alternative for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates in two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment. It operates in approximately 50 utility service territories across over 20 states and has approximately 328,000 residential customers and over 19,000 commercial customers, which translates to approximately 415,000 renewable energy credits (RCEs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Energy (SPKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.