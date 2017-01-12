SOUTH STATE Corp Sells 863 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

SOUTH STATE Corp decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. SOUTH STATE Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter worth $230,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter worth $568,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 104.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.46. 1,236,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.64. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $138.87.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 648.51% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC cut shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $118.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.59 per share, for a total transaction of $227,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,418.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,353,959.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,513.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

