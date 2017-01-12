SOUTH STATE Corp Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

SOUTH STATE Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.2% of SOUTH STATE Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SOUTH STATE Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 818,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.3% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,337,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 422,943 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 457,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $6,933,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded down 1.5020% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.4507. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,831 shares. The stock’s market cap is $62.51 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post ($2.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Edward Jones upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Vetr downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.41 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (ConocoPhillips) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

