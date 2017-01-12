SodaStream International Ltd. (SODA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SodaStream International Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture of home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water instantly into carbonated soft drinks and sparkling water. The Company develops, manufactures and sells soda makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO 2) cylinders, as well as consumables, consisting of CO 2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles and flavors to add to the carbonated water. Its products are sold under the brand name SodaStream and Soda-Club. SodaStream’s products are environmentally friendly, cost effective, promote health and wellness, and are customizable and fun to use. In addition, the Company’s products offer convenience by eliminating the need to carry bottles home from the supermarket, to store bottles at home or to regularly dispose of empty bottles. SodaStream International Ltd. is headquartered in Airport City, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SODA. TheStreet upgraded shares of SodaStream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SodaStream International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $39.00 price target on SodaStream International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on SodaStream International from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SodaStream International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) opened at 41.17 on Thursday. SodaStream International has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $872.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.05 million. SodaStream International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SodaStream International will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/sodastream-international-ltd-soda-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1149225.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of SodaStream International by 178.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SodaStream International during the third quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SodaStream International during the second quarter valued at $175,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SodaStream International during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SodaStream International during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SodaStream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd. (SodaStream) is a sparkling water company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The Company’s segments include The Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SodaStream International (SODA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SodaStream International Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SodaStream International Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.