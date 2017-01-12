Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soco International (NASDAQ:SOCLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SOCO International plc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Its properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola. SOCO International plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Soco International (NASDAQ:SOCLF) remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Soco International has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock’s market cap is $597.52 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/soco-international-soclf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell/1150368.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soco International (SOCLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.