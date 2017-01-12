Societe Generale Upgrades AB SKF (SKFRY) to “Hold”

AB SKF (NASDAQ:SKFRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SKFRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of AB SKF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

AB SKF (NASDAQ:SKFRY) traded up 1.54% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. 1,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

About AB SKF

AB SKF is a supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company’s services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training. The Company operates through three business areas: Industrial Market, Automotive Market and Specialty Business.

