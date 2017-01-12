Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 599 Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after buying an additional 334,806 shares during the period. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 0.94% on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,885,363 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. Merck & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. Merck & Company had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Vetr lowered Merck & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.84 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group lowered Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 85,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $5,133,090.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Company Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

