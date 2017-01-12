SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Shares Sold by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,999 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) opened at 36.80 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $799.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.89 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYW. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on SkyWest from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on SkyWest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 6,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $72,007.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,458.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Company Profile

Skywest, Inc is a holding company for approximately two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. The Company operates through two segments: SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet. SkyWest Airlines provides regional jet and turboprop service to airports located in the Midwestern and Western United States.

