SkyBridge Capital II LLC Boosts Stake in Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

SkyBridge Capital II LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Kohl’s Corporation accounts for 3.2% of SkyBridge Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SkyBridge Capital II LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s Corporation were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation during the second quarter worth about $58,707,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation during the third quarter worth about $57,296,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 29.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,410,000 after buying an additional 906,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 460.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,011,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after buying an additional 830,844 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 368,280.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 692,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) opened at 40.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Kohl’s Corporation had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business earned $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Kohl’s Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Kohl’s Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “mixed” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

In related news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $1,434,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,718.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,969,221.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

