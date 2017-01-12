Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Standard Life Investments LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 56.6% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.0% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) traded down 1.13% during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.81. 1,246,518 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $94.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.17 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 134.48%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Letham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.76 per share, for a total transaction of $143,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at $221,594.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664,430 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development. The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties (stores).

