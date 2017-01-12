Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 7,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) opened at 52.53 on Thursday. Nike, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nike, Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on Nike from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr cut Nike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $55.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $7,089,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,737,851.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,824,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

