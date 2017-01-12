Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 12,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,159,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after buying an additional 72,379 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $132,964,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 153,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $10,588,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,686 shares. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-buys-12000-shares-of-d-r-horton-inc-dhi/1150396.html.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.52 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.