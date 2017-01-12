SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Separately, Barclays PLC began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) traded down 1.38% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. 354,874 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Viii Ltd. Cd&R sold 6,753,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $222,853,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,543 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,010.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $35,971,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $33,679,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,321,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,951,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

