Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) traded down 1.49% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 504,799 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.79. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company earned $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.94 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBGI. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $159,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company owns or provides certain programming, operating or sales services to television stations in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcast, Other and Corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of all of its television stations.

