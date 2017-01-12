Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) traded down 1.84% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.82. The stock had a trading volume of 579,378 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $113.53 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Stephens began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC raised Signature Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. FBR & Co dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

