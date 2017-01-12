ShoreTel, Inc. (SHOR) Stake Reduced by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the period. ShoreTel comprises approximately 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ShoreTel worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShoreTel by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of ShoreTel by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,679,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of ShoreTel by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,738,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 95,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ShoreTel by 428.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShoreTel by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 276,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 30,696 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR) remained flat at $7.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 341,837 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. ShoreTel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock’s market cap is $489.20 million.

ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. ShoreTel had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm earned $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ShoreTel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShoreTel in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, VP Eugenia Corrales sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $45,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About ShoreTel

ShoreTel, Inc is a provider of business communication solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sale of business communication solutions. The Company is focused on the small and medium sized businesses seeking a unified communications (UC) solution allowing them to communicate anytime, anyplace and through any device they chose.

