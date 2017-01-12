Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2,696,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,017 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,231,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,700,000 after buying an additional 183,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,299,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,772,000 after buying an additional 498,820 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,814,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,393,000 after buying an additional 1,763,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,715,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,504,000 after buying an additional 895,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,231,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,272,000 after buying an additional 980,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) traded down 1.40% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,386 shares. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $91.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Capital One Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/shell-asset-management-co-has-2696000-position-in-capital-one-financial-corporation-cof/1150288.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. increased their price target on Capital One Financial Corporation from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $75.00 price target on Capital One Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

In other Capital One Financial Corporation news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $323,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,316 shares in the company, valued at $195,110,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 873,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $67,772,853.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,809,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,122,212.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial Corporation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.