Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,297,797 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,878,000 after buying an additional 348,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,932,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,437,561,000 after buying an additional 623,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,473,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,580,000 after buying an additional 780,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 58.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $705,075,000 after buying an additional 3,588,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded down 0.82% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.97. 6,542,743 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $75.19.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc-raises-position-in-wal-mart-stores-inc-wmt/1150358.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

In related news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,328 shares in the company, valued at $16,760,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.