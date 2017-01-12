Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Upgraded at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) traded down 1.82% on Monday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 262,924 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.39 million. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0738 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a communication company. The Company’s operating segments are Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services and Media. The Consumer division provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, wireless fidelity (WiFi) and digital phone, and satellite video to Canadian consumers.

