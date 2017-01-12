Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 932.40 ($11.34).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHB shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.16) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury plc in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 888 ($10.80) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Numis Securities Ltd decreased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury plc from GBX 897 ($10.91) to GBX 876 ($10.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury plc from GBX 821 ($9.98) to GBX 930 ($11.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) opened at 908.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.52 billion. Shaftesbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 650.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,008.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 906.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 923.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 7.55 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury plc’s previous dividend of $7.15.

In related news, insider Jonathan Nicholls acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 912 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £7,752 ($9,427.22). Also, insider Simon J. Quayle sold 12,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 891 ($10.84), for a total transaction of £107,641.71 ($130,903.21).

About Shaftesbury plc

Shaftesbury PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a real estate portfolio extending to around 14 acres in London’s West End. The Company’s holdings are in Carnaby, Covent Garden, Chinatown, Soho and Charlotte Street, the United Kingdom. The Company’s objective is to deliver long-term outperformance in growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns.

