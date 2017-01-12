SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 586,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after buying an additional 428,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 33.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,057,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 262,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) traded down 2.11% on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 916,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.49 million. Fulton Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fulton Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/sg-americas-securities-llc-cuts-stake-in-fulton-financial-corporation-fult/1150629.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Fulton Financial Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Fulton Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 15,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $265,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett sold 22,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $406,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation is a multi-bank financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses and consumers through its banking subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, N.A., Fulton Bank of New Jersey, The Columbia Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.