Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) had its target price reduced by analysts at GMP Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. GMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.92.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) opened at 26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 150.74. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of high quality tight and shale hydrocarbon plays.

