ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) traded down 4.33% on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 152,222 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $479.88 million. ServiceSource International has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company earned $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. ServiceSource International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceSource International will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ServiceSource International during the third quarter valued at $121,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ServiceSource International by 59.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in ServiceSource International during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc (ServiceSource) is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that improve enterprise revenue relationships. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Cloud and Business Intelligence (CBI). Based on the science of Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM), the Company provides business to business (B2B) companies with technology-enabled services and solutions that allow growing and retaining revenue from existing customers, directly or through a channel.

