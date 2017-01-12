Sempra Energy (SRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sempra Energy’s share price has underperformed the broader industry price over the last one year as it continues to face headwinds in the form of stringent government regulations and operational risks. Further it is exposed to foreign currency risks because of its international presence and has to invest substantially to expand its operations. Also a few pending regulatory cases for Sempra Energy’s regulated utilities are subject to approvals by regulatory bodies. Any adverse decision in the upcoming General Rate Case and Cost-of-Capital proceedings will substantially affect its utility earnings. However, the company’s future cash inflow will likely get tailwinds from LNG development prospects and renewable expansion. Steady focus on the expansion of its renewable capacity will enable the company to provide emission-free power to its customers.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) opened at 102.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Jeffrey W. Martin sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $430,652.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,802.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph A. Householder sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $1,232,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 91.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 86,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas); Sempra International, which includes Sempra South American Utilities and Sempra Mexico segments, and Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, which includes Sempra Renewables and Sempra Natural Gas segments.

