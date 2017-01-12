Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Separately, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.68 price target on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) traded down 2.23% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 225,267 shares of the company traded hands. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation by 60.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 46,281 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation by 21.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation during the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacturing, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (ICs) and other semiconductor services, as well as designing and manufacturing semiconductor masks. The Company provides IC foundry and technology services at 0.35-micron to 28-nanometer.

