Sei Investments Co. Sells 31,106 Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $74,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,279,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,017,017,000 after buying an additional 332,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,090,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,246,819,000 after buying an additional 931,070 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 37,680.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,400,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,480,000 after buying an additional 35,306,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,467,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,990,348,000 after buying an additional 410,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,571,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,094,130,000 after buying an additional 242,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 135.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.16. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm earned $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Vetr lowered Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.26 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Home Depot, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.27 per share, with a total value of $1,282,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $2,003,654.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,276.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

