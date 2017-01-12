SEGRO plc (SGRO) Receives ” Underweight” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its ” underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.08) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGRO. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.47) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO plc from GBX 460 ($5.59) to GBX 490 ($5.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.96) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.86) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO plc from GBX 418 ($5.08) to GBX 439 ($5.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.11 ($5.58).

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 470.30. 1,451,207 shares of the stock were exchanged. SEGRO plc has a 52 week low of GBX 331.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 475.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.54 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 433.64.

About SEGRO plc

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse and industrial property assets in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its portfolio of warehouse and light industrial buildings is concentrated in European countries. The Company’s segments are the geographical business units, which include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

