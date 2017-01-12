SECOR Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 92,242 Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 92,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,632,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after buying an additional 265,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,258,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,466,000 after buying an additional 335,064 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,019,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,636,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,629,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) traded up 1.94% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 695,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company’s market cap is $1.09 billion. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $299.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2067.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.18) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTA. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other news, CFO Richard P. Shea sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $146,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $80,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. It focuses on three product areas: Complex Generics, Biosimilars and Novel Therapeutics. It has developed generic version of Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium injection).

