Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Gener8 Maritime Inc’s FY2016 Earnings (GNRT)

Gener8 Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:GNRT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research report issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

WARNING: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/seaport-global-securities-weighs-in-on-gener8-maritime-incs-fy2016-earnings-gnrt/1150000.html.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) traded up 1.40% during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 320,421 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Gener8 Maritime has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company earned $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 8.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 47.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 131.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc, formerly General Maritime Corporation, is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the segment, which includes the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels. The Company owns a fleet of over 45 tankers, including 31 vessels on the water consisting of 14 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), approximately 11 Suezmax vessels, over four Aframax vessels and approximately two Panamax vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 6.6 million deadweight tons.

