Sean P. Moriarty Sells 5,300 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Stock

Leaf Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LFGR) CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $34,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leaf Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LFGR) opened at 6.40 on Thursday. Leaf Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leaf Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc, is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces.

