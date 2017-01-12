Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air Corporation were worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Sealed Air Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation by 31.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) opened at 48.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.32. Sealed Air Corporation has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $52.83.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Sealed Air Corporation had a return on equity of 92.87% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/sealed-air-corporation-see-shares-bought-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp/1149515.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

About Sealed Air Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing processors, retailers and food service operators a range of integrated system solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.