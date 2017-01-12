Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (SNI) Position Boosted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNI. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,177,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,852,000 after buying an additional 353,817 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter valued at $15,900,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 39.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after buying an additional 189,443 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive during the second quarter valued at $11,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,509,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,586,000 after buying an additional 183,112 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) traded up 1.32% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.39. 617,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The company earned $803.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.62 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNI. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scripps Networks Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

In other news, major shareholder Edward W. Scripps sold 354,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $23,144,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Eva Scripps Attal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $34,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

