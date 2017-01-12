Scotiabank Reiterates C$4.50 Price Target for Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG)

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) has been given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PG. CIBC cut their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Premier Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) traded down 1.03% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 552,168 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $579.61 million. Premier Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited (Premier) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on exploring for and developing gold deposits within North America. The principal projects in which Premier holds an interest are the Trans-Canada Property, which includes the Hardrock project and the Brookbank project; McCoy-Cove Project, Lander County, Nevada, and South Arturo Mine, Elko County, Nevada.

