Scotiabank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD)

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$6.75 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp from C$5.20 to C$5.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Dundee Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.29.

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) opened at 4.57 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.27 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

About Eldorado Gold Corp

Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) owns and operates mines around the world, primarily gold mines but also a silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company’s activities involve all facets of the mining industry, including exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production and reclamation. Its business is focused in Brazil, China, Greece, Turkey and Romania.

