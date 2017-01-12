Scotiabank Boosts PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) Price Target to C$36.00

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. GMP Securities cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.17.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) opened at 32.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 584.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company’s properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company’s assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing approximately 8.8 million acres; the GORR Interests, encompassing approximately 6.6 million acres of the GORR Lands; the GRT Interests, encompassing approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT Lands; approximately 0.2 million acres of Crown Interest Lands primarily in Alberta, and the Seismic License to certain seismic data of Encana Corporation, encompassing approximately 40,010 kilometers of two dimensional seismic and over 10,760 square kilometers of three dimensional seismic.

