Scotiabank Analysts Give Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) a C$15.50 Price Target

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been given a C$15.50 price objective by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.07.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

