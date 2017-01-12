Schroders plc (SDR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SDR. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.70) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of Schroders plc from GBX 3,000 ($36.48) to GBX 3,200 ($38.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.44) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.66) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,685 ($44.81) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,925.79 ($35.58).

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) opened at 3035.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,916.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,743.40. The firm’s market cap is GBX 8.33 billion. Schroders plc has a one year low of GBX 1,960.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,069.00.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,942 ($35.78) per share, with a total value of £264.78 ($322.00). Also, insider Philip Mallinckrodt sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,236 ($27.19), for a total transaction of £84,409 ($102,649.88).

Schroders plc Company Profile

Schroders plc (Schroders) is the parent company of an international asset management and private banking group. Schroders operates three business segments: Asset Management, Private Banking and Group. Asset Management includes three divisions: Investment, which consists of its portfolio management, research and dealing functions across a product range covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives; Distribution, which employs people globally, specialising in sales, client service, marketing, product development and product management, and serving institutional and intermediary sales channels, and Infrastructure, which employs people in the information technology, operations, finance, risk management, human resources, legal, compliance and internal audit.

