Scana Corporation (SCG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SCANA Corp.’s price chart shows that it has moved downward over the last one month, while the Zacks categorised sub industry Utility-Electric power Market has shown positive movement. Construction costs and delays could impact the timing of rate base growth, earnings, cash flow and the quality of the balance sheet. The company has filed a request seeking adjustment in the construction schedule and capital costs for the new nuclear project. The BLRA filing reflects a higher capital budget for the project at $6.8 billion, up $0.5 billion. Since these costs are likely to be incurred during 2017-18, management expects to reach a settlement solving the issue before then. Any delay in solving these matters is likely to create financing obstacles for the company. SCANA’s sensitivity to changes in coal, gas, oil and other commodity prices pose as risks.”

SCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Scana Corporation from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Scana Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) traded up 0.70% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.99. 1,115,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Scana Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Scana Corporation had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scana Corporation will post $4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCG. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,679,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,006,000 after buying an additional 179,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,510,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scana Corporation by 193.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,603,000 after buying an additional 1,024,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Scana Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,444,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Scana Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,325,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,899,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Scana Corporation

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity, and the purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina. It operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Retail Gas Marketing, Energy Marketing and All Other.

