SAP SE (SAP) PT Set at €88.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($92.63) price objective on SAP SE (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Nomura set a €82.00 ($86.32) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Commerzbank AG set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP SE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.50 ($93.16).

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) opened at 84.022 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of €63.00 and a 52-week high of €84.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of €80.60 and a 200 day moving average of €77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of €100.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.627.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP), formerly SAP AG, is engaged in business application and analytics software. The Company is also engaged in digital commerce and is an enterprise cloud company. Its segments include Applications, Technology & Services segment, which is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (mainly support services and various professional services and premium support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products), and SAP Business Network Segment, which includes a network of networks, which covers sourcing, procurement, and travel and expenses.

