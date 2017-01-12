SAP SE (SAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. DZ Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen and Company set a $93.00 price objective on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP SE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,420 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.31. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP SE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP SE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP SE by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP), formerly SAP AG, is engaged in business application and analytics software. The Company is also engaged in digital commerce and is an enterprise cloud company. Its segments include Applications, Technology & Services segment, which is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (mainly support services and various professional services and premium support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products), and SAP Business Network Segment, which includes a network of networks, which covers sourcing, procurement, and travel and expenses.

