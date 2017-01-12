Salzgitter AG (SZGPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Salzgitter AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) opened at 3.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company’s market cap is $1.92 billion. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

