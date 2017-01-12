Salzgitter AG (SZG) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank AG set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.32 ($31.91).

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) traded down 0.363% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.152. 1,530 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is €1.90 billion. Salzgitter AG has a 12 month low of €16.90 and a 12 month high of €36.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/salzgitter-ag-szg-given-a-42-00-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag/1150065.html.

Salzgitter AG Company Profile

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.