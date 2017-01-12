Salzgitter AG (SZG) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank AG set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.32 ($31.91).
Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) traded down 0.363% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.152. 1,530 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is €1.90 billion. Salzgitter AG has a 12 month low of €16.90 and a 12 month high of €36.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.14.
Salzgitter AG Company Profile
Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
