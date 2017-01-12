Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday. KeyCorp currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson Holding Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $18.00 price objective on Ryerson Holding Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating on shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) traded down 6.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,138 shares. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.23 million, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Ryerson Holding Corporation had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $735.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth about $117,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation (Ryerson Holding) is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company processes and distributes a full line of over 70,000 products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms.

